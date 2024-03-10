I face being homeless as my apartment is sold out from under us – we only found out when a note was taped to our door

A low-income housing complex in California is facing foreclosure after the for-profit developer, Shangri-La Industries, used $100 million in funding to secure loans for the properties and is now accused of fraud. The complexes were created as part of Project Homekey to provide housing for the homeless. Residents are now at risk of losing their homes and facing homelessness again. The California Department of Housing and Community Development has filed a lawsuit against Shangri-La Industries for breach of contract and misrepresenting financial considerations. The city of Redlands is working on short-term and long-term solutions to prevent displacing tenants. Governor Gavin Newsom praised the project initially but now acknowledges the challenges the residents are facing. Residents are anxious about their uncertain future and hope to avoid returning to homelessness.

