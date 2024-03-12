I DIYed high-end-looking home decor with storage – you’ll be shocked by the item I used from Walmart’s kitchen aisle

Emma Villaneda, known as @thecraftedstudioco on TikTok, showcased her unique and budget-friendly approach to home decor by using unconventional items from Walmart. She combined a giant outdoor planter with a pizza pan from the kitchen aisle to create a stylish and functional DIY end table with storage. She also found a raised wicker planter and a smaller pizza pan to make a versatile piece that could be used as a nightstand. Her followers praised her creative and cost-efficient ideas for young people furnishing their first homes. The affordable and decorative DIY hacks proved to be a hit with viewers looking to elevate their home decor on a budget.

