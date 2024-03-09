‘I am really pleased’… Ian Wright lauds striker Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta got rid of

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found success at Marseille after leaving the club by mutual consent in February 2022. Despite a rough end to his time at Arsenal, where he scored 92 goals in 163 appearances, Aubameyang has flourished at Marseille with 21 goals and 8 assists in 36 games. Gunners legend Ian Wright is pleased to see Aubameyang doing well and believes he made the right decision to leave Arsenal. Marseille is still in the running for a top-four finish in Ligue 1 and could potentially win the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Arsenal is in contention for the Premier League title and is still in the UEFA Champions League.

Read more