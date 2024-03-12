‘Hungry Eyes,’ ‘All By Myself’ singer Eric Carmen dead at 74

Eric Carmen, known for his time as frontman of the band The Raspberries and a successful solo career, passed away at the age of 74. His wife announced the news, sharing that he passed away in his sleep over the weekend. Carmen’s music, including hits like “Go All The Way” and “All By Myself,” touched many and will be his lasting legacy. He also had success with songs like “Hungry Eyes” and “Make Me Lose Control.” Carmen’s talent was recognized by fellow musicians, with Paul Stanley of Kiss calling him a true rocker at heart. Carmen’s music had a lasting impact, with artists like Celine Dion covering his songs. He also toured with Ringo Starr and reunited with The Raspberries for a tour in 2004.

