Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Review: A Joyous Counterpart to the Festival’s Salacious Reputation

The long-anticipated Freaknik Hulu documentary premiered at SXSW and will stream on Hulu next week. The annual Atlanta-based Spring Break festival gained a scandalous reputation in the ’90s for public sex, nudity, and booty shaking. However, the documentary offers an alternative narrative, showcasing the event as a fun and empowering celebration rooted in Black joy. Executive produced by rappers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, the film delves into the history of Freaknik, highlighting its origins at Spelman College in 1983. The documentary focuses on the festival as a cultural wonderland of music, fashion, and fun, while briefly touching on the darker aspects of assault and rape allegations. Overall, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is an archive of a joyous moment that captures the spirit of the event.

