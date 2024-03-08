How to have a date with Barret in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Chapter 12

Do you want to have a date with Barret instead of Tifa or Aeris? It is possible, although logically the course of the date will be different in chapter 12 of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The epic story of Cloud, Aeris, Tifa, Barret, and company continues in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second installment of Square Enix’s new trilogy. It is now available as a temporary exclusive for PS5.

In this sequel, our heroes leave Midgar to live great adventures in a much wider fantasy world.

The story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is structured in chapters, in which we can complete main story missions, as well as side missions and small tasks, not to mention minigames and exploration phases.

Paying homage to the original 1997 game, in chapter 12 we will witness a very special scene at Gold Saucer. Caution, because this guide contains some SPOILERS.

Many players may have had a ”date” with Tifa or Aeris, although you may not know that it is also possible to have one with Barret.

How? Well, that’s what we explain in this Final Fantasy VII Rebirth guide, although it may be necessary to start a new game to achieve it.

How to have a date with Barret

When we reach chapter 12 of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cloud will have a date with one of his travel companions. Not only can you have Tifa or Aeris, because we can also have an encounter with Barret.

The ”date” with this big guy is not of a romantic nature, but rather a meeting between friends. The requirement to achieve it is to reach the maximum level of friendship with Barret throughout the game.

It works the same way as with Tifa and Aeris. Friendship allows us to execute joint attacks (synergies), and enjoy unique abilities during combat.

However, you must reach this maximum level of friendship before reaching a key moment in chapter 12. Specifically, before spending the night in the haunted hotel (Ghost Square), prior to the date at Gold Saucer.

How to increase friendship with Barret? Very simple: by completing specific side missions for this character, helping him in combat, and choosing the correct responses in dialogues.

Side missions : complete all of Barret’s missions before the key moment in chapter 12.

: complete all of Barret’s missions before the key moment in chapter 12. Conversations : Barret likes responses that praise his leadership, the fight against Shinra, and those that benefit him. Make sure not to upset him with your responses.

: Barret likes responses that praise his leadership, the fight against Shinra, and those that benefit him. Make sure not to upset him with your responses. Events : help Barret whenever you can.

: help Barret whenever you can. Synergies: use synergies with Barret every time you can (Unique Focus, Comrades in Pain, Iron Defense, and Mad Dash).

Now, let’s describe all the key moments in which we will have to interact with Barret, whether in the form of conversation, a side mission, or simply in a story event.

Pay special attention to these moments:

Chapter 2 – Conversation : at the Rusty Arrow bar.

: at the Rusty Arrow bar. Chapter 2 – Side mission : Life in Danger.

: Life in Danger. Chapter 4 – Conversation : Junon inn.

: Junon inn. Chapter 4 – Side mission : Words Are Not Enough.

: Words Are Not Enough. Chapter 6 – Help Barret and Aeris in the battle at Costa del Sol.

– Help Barret and Aeris in the battle at Costa del Sol. Chapter 6 – Conversation : after the battle.

: after the battle. Chapter 7 – Choose the adventurous journey on the track crossing.

– Choose the adventurous journey on the track crossing. Chapter 9 Side mission : Missing Mr. Birdie.

: Missing Mr. Birdie. Chapter 9 Side mission : Search for Perfection.

: Search for Perfection. Chapter 9 – Conversation : at Congaga power plant.

: at Congaga power plant. Chapter 10 – Conversation : Cosmo Canyon.

: Cosmo Canyon. Chapter 11 – Conversation : Nibelheim inn.

: Nibelheim inn. Chapter 12 Side mission : Lament of the Damned.

: Lament of the Damned. Chapter 12 Side mission : Bustle and Routine.

: Bustle and Routine. Chapter 12 Side mission: Escape from the Writer’s Blockage.

This way, you will ensure that Barret becomes your best companion, and the ”date” with him will take place when you arrive at Gold Saucer in chapter 12. If not, it means you have not reached the maximum level of friendship with Barret.

