How Oscars 2024 nominee Danielle Brooks’ manicure honors black women in Hollywood

Actress Danielle Brooks celebrated being the 26th black woman to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2024 by showcasing the number “26” in rhinestones on her nails on the red carpet. She expressed her gratitude for the nomination and her journey from humble beginnings to the Oscars. Brooks wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress with silver rhinestones, accessorized with DeBeers diamond jewelry. Despite not winning the award, she celebrated the accomplishment with grace and positivity. Brooks’ message of dreams coming true resonated with her fans and fellow nominees at the Oscars.

