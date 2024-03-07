‘How did they even get in,’ man cries after watching strangers break into parked car using ‘clone’ key fob trick

Drivers are expressing concern after experiencing break-ins in their push-button start vehicles at night. One motorist’s security camera captured thieves using the car’s data to gain entry and steal items from the trunk of his Honda Accord. The thieves utilized a relay attack, intercepting data from the car’s key fob to gain access to the trunk. This method of theft has been on the rise, with car thefts increasing in 2021 and continuing to be a problem in 2022. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a significant increase in car thefts nationwide, with Colorado experiencing a rise in theft rates before seeing a decrease in the beginning of 2023. Experts warn that the trend of vehicle thefts may continue to rise if deterrents are not introduced.

