‘How could you’ Long Island dismemberment victim’s family confronts suspect as ‘barbaric’ measures to hide murder emerge

In a court appearance on Long Island, New York, a suspect was confronted by the family of a man whose dismembered remains were found in wooded areas. The victims have not been officially named, but family members believe one of them to be their brother. The suspects, Steven Brown and Amanda Wallace, have been arrested but not charged with murder. They are accused of attempting to conceal the murder by removing body parts and other evidence from the home. Family members expressed their grief and desire for answers in the case. Additional suspects have also been arrested in connection with the crime.

