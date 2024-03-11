How a queer, Black, woman-owned barbershop makes space for the LGBTQIA+ community

Khane Kutzwell, a 52-year-old immigrant from Trinidad, saw a need for a more inclusive barbershop after hearing friends talk about being mistreated at neighborhood barbershops. In 2007, she opened Camera Ready Kutz in Brooklyn, which is queer-, Black-, and female-owned. The shop has a strong sense of community and offers a judgement-free environment for clients of all backgrounds. Kutzwell recently started a fundraising campaign for a shop refresh, including new awnings, paint job, and barber poles. The shop attracts a diverse clientele and aims to be a safe space for everyone, regardless of identity. The shop’s inclusive atmosphere has earned it a loyal following, including out-of-town visitors looking for a welcoming, LGBTQ-focused barber experience.

