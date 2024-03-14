House Speaker Mike Johnson believes Hunter Biden made ‘untrue’ statements during impeachment inquiry

During the annual House GOP policy retreat, House Speaker Mike Johnson accused President Biden’s son and brother of making untrue statements during their testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president. Johnson believes that the evidence gathered shows the Biden family was involved in influence peddling and other potentially unlawful activities. Despite this, Johnson is not ready to move forward with a full House floor vote on impeachment as the committees are still investigating. Republicans are pointing to bank records and other evidence to show that Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business dealings with foreign entities. The impeachment inquiry does not have a set timeline and could continue until the end of the 118th Congress in 2025.

Read more