Horoscope today, March 12, 2024: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg

After the unfortunate death of astrologer Meg, her column will now be continued by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes. The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign are filled with advice and predictions for love, career, and personal growth. Today, Aries should focus on celebrating loved ones, Taurus should follow their instincts, Gemini should save energy for themselves, Cancer should take on a leadership role, Leo should accept feelings, Virgo should focus on cooperation, and Libra should organize goals. The other signs each have their own guidance and predictions for the day as well. Astrology enthusiasts can continue to enjoy Meg’s insights through the continued column.

Read more