Hoda Kotb spotted getting close to mystery man as they’re seen in NYC after Today host admits she’s ‘dating around’

Hoda Kotb was recently spotted with a mystery man in NYC, sparking rumors of a potential new relationship. The pair were seen strolling around the city together, with Hoda sporting a stylish outfit and the man wearing a dark blue blazer. While Hoda had previously mentioned going on a third date with a mystery man, she did not provide any further details. The outing comes as Hoda continues to focus on her family, particularly her youngest daughter Hope, who recently experienced a health scare that landed her in the ICU. Despite the scary time, Hoda remains grateful and grounded, emphasizing the importance of not letting worry overshadow her children. As Hoda navigates this challenging time, she seems to be finding strength and support in her loved ones.

