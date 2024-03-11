‘His cultured style is misleading’… Pat Nevin says Arsenal have a player who ‘has superb technique’

Arsenal player Kai Havertz has emerged as a key figure under manager Mikel Arteta, scoring important goals and creating chances for his teammates. Despite a slow start to the season, he is now a crucial part of the Arsenal team. Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has praised Havertz’s technique and ability to score important goals. Nevin believes that Havertz’s versatility and work ethic make him a valuable asset to the team. As Arsenal compete for the Premier League title, they will need players like Havertz to continue performing at a high level.

