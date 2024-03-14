Helldivers 2 introduces a perplexing new enemy

That Helldivers 2 continues to receive updates is synonymous with the fact that enemies can be improving… or mutating. Does this mean we will see more like the ones this player encountered?

Update: The new flying termites begin to be seen in the games of many Helldivers 2 players. A new image is good evidence of this. It’s time to gear up because now you also have to look up…

Original news: Helldivers 2 for PC, Steam Deck, and PS5 is a success for Arrowhead, but its CEO and director do not rest in their effort to bring improvements like mechs. But, does that mean more bugs?

A player has posted a video of his game and shortly after starting it, he encountered creatures he had not seen before, but that were highly deadly.

From his reaction on Reddit, he neither expected to come across something like that nor is aware that they had arrived in the game with some of the recent updates.

Around the 25-second mark, these creatures can be seen in the distance, culminating in a stampede of attacks with 4-5 of them that this user did not see coming.

As usual, Johan Pilestedt posted a tweet about it on his Twitter account: “I’ve heard rumors of flying bugs in Helldivers 2,” he began saying.

“I want to officially deny such absurd claims,” so it could be something else. Although Pilestedt then comments that everyone knows that “bugs can’t fly.”

And as if all this were not enough, it reads at the end: “And I’m not the only one who thinks so. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers who want to brainwash the good people.”

So, are flying bugs confirmed or not? We must consider that if they have not confirmed it yet, it’s for a good reason, even though Pilestedt loves to play on social media.

All of this would have amounted to nothing if a new supreme order was not put into motion yesterday titled ‘Termite Control System‘new supreme order.

Is a new type of enemy coming to Helldivers 2?

All this reminds us a lot of reality because everyone knows that we are very brave until the cockroach flies; so when it comes to going for Democracy it’s something similar.

And all this without considering that the third race of Helldivers 2 is just around the corner and the first leaks revealed what they will look like in the game.

It may be that Helldivers 2 players have discovered a new type of flying enemy in the game, but it would still be some time before Arrowhead confirms them.