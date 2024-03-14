HellDivers 2 Collaboration Request from Successful Shooter Parents

It has been a month since the release of HellDivers 2, but the memes and ongoing player battles against Joel, the mastermind behind the game, have kept it as one of the most popular shooters right now. Veterans continue to be impressed by the game, while newcomers are drawn to join the battlefield. But the interest in HellDivers 2 doesn’t just stop at players, as the team behind the successful indie game Deep Rock Galactic is also seeking collaboration with it.

While HellDivers 2 may not have reinvented the wheel in the world of PvE cooperative games, titles like Deep Rock Galactic have a strong community and years of experience behind them. Despite this, the industry is not just about competition but also about unity and good vibes. The Ghost Ship Games team even held a live streaming event playing HellDivers 2 over the weekend to promote a potential crossover between the two games.

The Danish team described the event as a goodwill gesture towards Arrowhead Games, joking about downloading a new reskin mod for Deep Rock Galactic due to the similarities in gameplay concepts. They encouraged collaboration between the two studios to introduce new content, hinting at a possible crossover. However, as of now, there has been no public response from Johan Pilestedt, the director of Arrowhead Games.

The bugs in HellDivers 2 seem to be growing wings, with reports of a new type of winged bug appearing in the game. While Pilestedt denied any inclusion of flying bugs, players have already encountered them in the game. The CEO’s playful attitude and humorous responses add to the excitement surrounding the game.

Overall, the potential collaboration between HellDivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic has sparked interest among players and fans of both games. It remains to be seen if this partnership will come to fruition and how it will impact the gaming experience for both communities. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development in the gaming world.