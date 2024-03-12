‘He is some player…’ Alan Shearer blown away by Chelsea star despite Newcastle United defeat

Alan Shearer expressed his annoyance on Twitter after Newcastle United’s defeat to Chelsea, despite labeling Chelsea as ‘average’. He praised Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s star summer signing, as the Man of the Match ‘by a mile’ for his performance in the game. Palmer’s goals and assists have been crucial for Chelsea this season, keeping their hopes alive in the push for Europe. Shearer highlighted Palmer’s impact on saving Chelsea’s season and emphasized the player’s talent and ability to cause issues for opposing teams. Chelsea’s upcoming FA Cup match against Leicester City presents another crucial game for Palmer and his team.

Read more