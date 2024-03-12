‘He is one of the best…’ Tim Sherwood lauds £43m Tottenham star who left Ollie Watkins shocked

Tim Sherwood praised Micky van de Ven for his impressive performance in Tottenham’s win over Aston Villa, calling him one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League. However, van de Ven suffered a hamstring injury during the game, raising concerns about his availability for the rest of the season. Sherwood joked that the £43 million signing will be back for the north London derby against Arsenal in April. Radu Dragusin replaced van de Ven and made a positive impact for Spurs. As the race for the top four heats up, Tottenham will rely on Dragusin and other players to secure a Champions League spot. With an upcoming international break, van de Ven will have time to recover from his injury, but Spurs can’t afford to be without him for too long.