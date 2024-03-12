‘He is a throwback’… Pundit says Arsenal have a player who is ‘an all-rounder’

Arsenal is having a successful season under manager Mikel Arteta, currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table and pushing for the title with Liverpool and Manchester City. Declan Rice, who joined the team from West Ham United, has been a key player in their success, contributing both defensively and offensively. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has praised Rice’s versatility, calling him a “throwback” to an all-rounder midfielder. The writer believes that if Rice continues to progress and perform well in European competitions, he could become a world-class player in the future.

