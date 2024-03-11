Hayao Miyazaki wins another Oscar with The Boy and the Heron

The tireless Hayao Miyazaki has won another Oscar with The Boy and the Heron, an award that many expected to go to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With the 2024 Oscars ceremony now concluded and the awards handed out, there is a feeling that few surprises were experienced this time after Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer won seven statuettes.

Despite that, one of the greats who is still active has achieved a coveted award. Hayao Miyazaki has won his second recognition with The Boy and the Heron, the latest work he has released in his long and spectacular career.

This piece has been awarded the Best Animated Feature Film by academy members. A decision that many find unexpected, but also difficult to argue against due to its high quality.

The 83-year-old director, who also won the Golden Globe for the same feature film, is now dedicating his efforts to another movie with Studio Ghibli, and it is said that he could continue working until he is 90, so he will appreciate some extra motivation.

However, the semi-autobiographical film about a boy who meets a mysterious talking heron during World War II after losing his mother is somewhat lesser compared to other great works in his filmography.

A debated category… in a week of mourning

It has been 20 years since Spirited Away won its Oscar, and this time it was also up against great films. Many considered Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the likely winner, which would have been very understandable. And we cannot ignore the presence of the Spanish film Robot Dreams.

But it is difficult to forget that the award comes just days after a loss that has deeply affected many hearts, that of Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator of Dragon Ball.

For a few days now, we have mourned the early passing of the manga and anime genius. This award will not in any way compensate for the situation, but it will serve as a reminder of something we all know: Japan’s quality when it comes to animation.

In any case, the genius from Studio Ghibli has stated, “I think I have been lucky because I have been able to participate in the last era where we can make movies with paper, pencil, and film.” And we can celebrate that he continues to create films at his age.

In terms of history, it comes as no surprise that Hayao Miyazaki has won another Oscar, although this time it also has a somewhat bittersweet taste for different reasons.