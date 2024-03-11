Hate Crimes Task Force arrests 13-year-old boy in anti-gay assault in Astoria, three teens remain at large : NYPD

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a hate crime assault for an anti-gay attack that occurred in Astoria. The incident involved four teenage boys assaulting two gay men, with the 13-year-old boy being one of the assailants. He was charged with multiple crimes, including hate crime assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Three other suspects are still at large and the NYPD is seeking information from the public to apprehend them. The incident highlights the rise in assaults reported in the 114th Precinct in 2024, with an increase compared to the previous year.

