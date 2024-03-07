Harrison Ford got colonoscopy to ‘Indiana Jones’ theme song: ‘Follows me everywhere’

Harrison Ford recently revealed that he can’t escape the music of composer John Williams, who scored many of Ford’s iconic movies. Ford shared that he even heard Williams’ music during a recent medical procedure. Despite his reputation as a curmudgeon, Ford expressed admiration for Williams’ work and sometimes visits the recording studio to watch him conduct. Williams, with 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, has had a long, distinguished career composing scores for films like “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park.” Ford, who stars in the TV series “1923” and “Shrinking,” has been married to Calista Flockhart since 2010. Both he and co-star Jason Segel received Emmy nominations for “Shrinking.”

