Hamilton Township police officer shot while responding to domestic violence call on Orchard Avenue

A Hamilton Township police officer was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic violence call on Friday night. The incident took place on Orchard Avenue in Mercer County, with a suspect opening fire on officers as they arrived at the scene. The injured officer was taken to Capital Health System-Fuld Campus and is expected to survive. Another individual was also shot during the incident, with details on their condition not yet released. The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is handling the investigation. Residents in the area were shaken by the incident, with one person recalling hearing gunshots in the night. The community is awaiting further updates on the incident as the investigation continues.

