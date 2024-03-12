Half-sisters call attention to fertility fraud by CT doctor – NBC New York

Victoria Hill, a resident of Wethersfield, Connecticut, recently discovered that her biological father was actually her mother’s fertility doctor, Dr. Burton Caldwell. This shocking revelation came when she took a DNA test through 23andMe and found out she had multiple half-siblings who were also fathered by Caldwell. Hill and another half-sibling, Janine Pierson, have confronted Caldwell about his actions and are now advocating for legislation that would prevent physicians from using their own sperm without a patient’s consent. They believe that more regulations are necessary in the fertility industry to protect individuals and families from similar situations. Despite concerns that increased regulations could hinder people seeking fertility treatments, Hill and Pierson are firm in their belief that these protections are essential. They are pushing for legislation both federally and in Connecticut to address this issue and prevent it from happening in the future.

Read more