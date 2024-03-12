Haiti’s premier Ariel Henry says he’ll resign once a transitional council is created

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced his resignation once a transitional presidential council is created, in response to international pressure to address the country’s crisis overwhelmed by violent gangs. Henry’s resignation comes after a meeting with Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urgently seek a solution to halt the violence in Haiti. Henry has been unable to return to Haiti due to the violence, with the country’s main international airports closed. The ongoing crisis has seen heavily armed gangs conducting violent attacks, resulting in numerous deaths and displacing thousands of Haitians. It remains unclear who will lead Haiti out of the crisis following Henry’s resignation.

