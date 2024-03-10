Haiti’s ‘Barbecue’ gang leader behind revolt to oust prime minister

Haiti is currently facing chaos and violence as the most powerful gang leader in the nation, known as “Barbecue,” continues to wreak havoc in the capital. The US has deployed additional forces to secure their embassy, and the situation has escalated to the point where the US Embassy has evacuated nonessential personnel. The prime minister, Ariel Henry, remains unable to return home as he faces pressure to resign from gang leader Jimmy Chérizier. The violence in Haiti has been mainly aimed at Henry, who took office following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise. Despite promises to step down, Henry now says that the nation’s security needs to be re-established before free and fair elections can be held. The situation in Haiti remains tense as the government struggles to maintain order amidst the violent unrest.

