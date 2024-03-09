Hailey Bieber looks downcast on solo outing in LA after husband Justin caught leaving ‘flirty’ comment on singer’s video

Hailey Bieber was recently spotted heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles by herself, dressed in a casual outfit and looking sullen. This sighting comes after her husband, Justin Bieber, made a flirty comment on singer Madison Beer’s birthday post, sparking rumors of tension in their marriage. Hailey has since addressed the rumors and asked fans not to believe false stories about their relationship. Despite the speculation, Hailey continues to focus on her work and seems determined to move past the drama surrounding her marriage.

Read more