Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ gives 2024 Oscars toast with tiny Don Julio tequila bottles

During the 2024 Oscars, Guillermo Rodriguez from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” surprised the audience by giving a toast with tiny bottles of Don Julio 1942 Tequila. He handed out drinks to celebrities like Colman Domingo, who was nominated for Best Actor, and even got host Jimmy Kimmel to join in on the toast. The fun moment added some excitement to the event, and the party continued even after the awards were handed out. It was a memorable night at the Oscars with unexpected surprises and good drinks all around.

