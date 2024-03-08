Governor Hochul sends National Guard to patrol MTA, Letters

Governor Hochul’s decision to deploy the National Guard and state police to patrol the subway has received mixed reactions from the public. While some commend the action as a step towards addressing the crime crisis on the MTA, others believe that tougher laws and enforcement are needed to truly solve the issue. Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the deployment, with some questioning the purpose of the troops if offenders continue to be released by judges. Overall, the deployment has sparked a conversation about the need for better leadership, laws, and enforcement to combat crime in New York City.

Read more