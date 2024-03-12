Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams launch interagency task force in NYC to crack down on ghost cars

A new multi-agency task force has been established in New York to crack down on drivers using fake license plates to avoid tolls and traffic violations. Officials including Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, aimed at removing ‘ghost cars’ that are untraceable by cameras due to altered plates. The task force impounded 73 cars, issued 282 summonses, and made 8 arrests in just one day. The goal is to increase safety on the roads and hold accountable those who try to evade the law using fake plates. Gov. Hochul is also calling on the Legislature to pass additional protections for New Yorkers in the budget.

Read more