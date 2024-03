Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, with Villa currently fourth and Spurs in fifth. Ahead of their match on Sunday, former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Tottenham defender Cristian Romero to keep his cool and avoid making silly challenges. The match is expected to be exciting, with both teams known for playing open and attacking football. The prediction is a 2-2 draw between the two closely matched squads.

