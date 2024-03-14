Golden Bachelor’s Leslie Fhima ripped for ‘sabotaging’ Bachelor fan-favorite’s chances on show

Leslie Fhima, a former contestant on The Golden Bachelor, faced backlash from fans after giving what they perceived as mixed advice to current contestant Kelsey Anderson. Leslie warned Kelsey not to feel too confident on the show and to remember that she might not be the chosen one, drawing criticism from fans who felt she was sabotaging Kelsey’s chances. Fans speculated on whether Leslie or another past contestant, Susan Noles, would return as the Golden Bachelorette. The situation escalated when Kelsey left a note for the current Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, hinting at her departure from the show. Critics accused Leslie of projecting her own bad experience on Kelsey, referencing Leslie’s heartbreak on the show and her recent health scare that required emergency surgery.

