GMA star Ginger Zee dresses up as ‘weird Barbie’ for the Oscars – and fans think she’s the doll’s ‘literal clone’

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee recently recreated a standout look from the 2023 Barbie movie for an upcoming Oscars After-Party on the show. Ginger dressed up as Weird Barbie, a character played by Kate McKinnon, complete with a blonde wig and colorful outfit. Fans on social media praised Ginger for her spot-on recreation of the character. This isn’t the first time Ginger has gone all out with her costumes, as she previously hosted a Halloween party wearing a daring and creative costume. Fans loved the effort and energy Ginger put into her outfits, showing her fun and vibrant personality.

