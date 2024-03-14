Girls5Eva makes abrupt change to show after cast and producers admit they ‘almost lost it’ in ‘biggest shakeup yet’

Peacock’s sitcom Girls5Eva has found a new home on Netflix after facing cancellation. The show struggled to gain popularity on Peacock, leading to its cancellation after two seasons. However, Netflix stepped in to rescue Girls5Eva and will be airing the show’s third season. The move from Peacock to Netflix mirrors the show’s theme of a girl group attempting a comeback. The show’s creator, Meredith Scardino, mentioned that Netflix requested some tweaks to better fit their platform, including shorter runtimes. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Girls5Eva, which stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Sara Bareilles. The third season of Girls5Eva premieres on Netflix on Thursday.

