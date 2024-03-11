Giants signing Jon Runyan Jr. to 3-year deal, O-Line reconstruction begins

The New York Giants made a move to improve their offensive line by signing Jon Runyan Jr. to a three-year, $30 million deal. Runyan, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, is known for being a reliable pass protector despite some injury issues in his contract year. The Giants are hopeful that Runyan can help improve their offensive line, which allowed 85 sacks last season. This move is a priority as quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a torn ACL and the team wants to protect him to the best of their ability. Runyan is the son of former Eagles offensive lineman Jon Runyan and his addition to the Giants lineup is seen as a positive step forward for the team.

