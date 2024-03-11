Giants sign Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have found their replacement for running back Saquon Barkley by signing Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract. Singletary previously played for the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. Known for his elusiveness and versatility, Singletary rushed for a career-high 898 yards last season and has 175 career receptions. Barkley, who spent six seasons with the Giants, announced he was planning to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL free agency period is in full swing, with many big-name players changing teams.

