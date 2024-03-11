Giants sign Devin Singletary to 3-year deal after losing Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have signed running back Devin Singletary to fill the void left by Saquon Barkley. Singletary, who previously played for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, joins the Giants on a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million. He brings with him a strong track record, rushing for over 3,000 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns in his time with the Bills. Singletary will have big shoes to fill as Barkley moves on to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants hope he will add a dynamic element to their backfield alongside current players Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray. For more information on Singletary and the Giants, visit AMNY.com.

Read more