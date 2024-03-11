Giants acquire pass-rusher Brian Burns from Panthers in huge move

The New York Giants made a big move by acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and signing him to a lucrative five-year, $150 million contract. In return, the Giants sent draft picks to the Panthers. Burns has been a standout pass rusher in the NFL since being drafted in 2019 and the trade was sparked by a lack of progress on a long-term extension with Carolina. The Giants had originally wanted Burns in the 2019 draft but settled for Dexter Lawrence, who has also been a solid player. The trade was facilitated by new Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who previously worked with the Panthers’ new general manager. Burns will add to a strong Giants pass-rushing unit alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux.

