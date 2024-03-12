Giants 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Big Blue takes playmaker, QB in first 2 rounds after losing Saquon, acquiring Burns

The New York Giants have been busy during the NFL free agency period, making moves to improve their team. They acquired pass-rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and signed two offensive linemen. With the NFL Draft approaching, the Giants have a chance to further improve their team. A mock draft predicts the Giants selecting WR Malik Nabers, QB Michael Penix Jr., S Cole Bishop, OG Javion Cohen, CB Elijah Jones, and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. These picks address key areas of need for the team and aim to build a strong roster for the future. By making strategic draft selections, the Giants can continue their re-tooling efforts and set themselves up for long-term success.

Read more