Ghost car busters: Adams, Hochul tout new task force cracking down on drivers with fake plates

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a crackdown on drivers evading tolls with ghost plates, or vehicles with fake paper license plates. A multi-agency task force has already impounded 73 ghost vehicles and issued 282 summonses. The officials highlighted the dangerous behavior associated with ghost vehicles, such as hit-and-runs and other criminal activities. The task force aims to catch criminals and improve road safety by conducting monthly enforcement operations around the five boroughs. Hochul has also proposed legislation to increase fines and penalties for those caught driving with fake plates. This initiative emphasizes the importance of protecting New Yorkers and removing elusive vehicles from the road.

