Get the lowdown on the best games of 2023 in Hobby Consolas 389!

Hobby Consolas 389 is now on sale, with a cover dedicated to the unforgettable 2023 full of great games that is coming to an end. We also look at the immediate future of Ubisoft (led by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), the boost that PS5 has received with the launch of PS Portal, and the twentieth anniversary of Call of Duty.

Hobby Consolas issue 389 is now available, with a cover paying homage to some of the best games released in 2023, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Alan Wake II, Baldur’s Gate III, Super Mario Bros Wonder, and the remake of Resident Evil 4.

As Christmas approaches, and in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we couldn’t help but look back and review what this unforgettable year has brought us. In a twelve-page report, we list over fifty games and provide context for what 2023 has meant.

The second report of the month is dedicated to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be the last big release of the year. We also review where Ubisoft stands right now, with potential hits announced like Star Wars Outlaws, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and several Assassin’s Creed titles, but also uncertainties like Beyond Good and Evil 2 or Skull and Bones.

After stock issues in the first two years, PS5 has taken off in 2023 and, especially this fall, has received a push with the launch of PS Portal, a device that allows gaming on the go via wifi, and with the imminent release of a Slim model of the console. We delve into everything you need to know about both in a six-page report.

The retro section couldn’t be more varied this month. The main focus is on a six-page report that, on the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, takes a look back at the arrival of Call of Duty in the world of video games. We also remember Space Invaders, with its iconic ‘aliens’, and the games starring Mortadelo and Filemon.

Returning to the present, this month’s extensive review section represents the final push of pre-Christmas releases. The reviews of Alan Wake II, Super Mario RPG, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Jusant, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1., Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, WarioWare: Move It!, Persona 5 Tactica, EA Sports WRC… are featured.

And although most of the gaming in 2023 is already set, there is still room in the preview section to talk about Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 (which comes out in physical format on November 30, although it debuted digitally a few days ago), Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Arizona Sunshine 2.

The magazine is rounded out with the usual sections, such as Update (with news and opinion columns), Red Phone (with Yen answering questions left and right), My Favorite Sufferings (this month, with rallies literally against the clock), The Sensor (with its true-false segment at the forefront), or The Collector’s Corner (with plenty of gift ideas for Christmas).

And remember that, in addition to newsstands, hypermarkets, and other authorized points of sale, you can also purchase Hobby Consolas 389 in our Axel Store, to have it delivered directly to your home, or subscribe for a year to benefit from a discount and receive a magazine mug or Batman headphones as a gift.