Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Game at Almost 50% Off on Steam

It is now possible to buy Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at almost 50% off on Steam, a price that is not bad at all… considering it has been on sale for a month.

Rocksteady released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PC, Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but the curious thing is that it is already available to purchase with almost a 50% discount on the Valve store.

If we take a look at its recent Reviews, we see that they are ‘Mixed’ and that leaves us with only 68% of the 1,243 user reviews closest to this date being positive.

Something that does not happen with the Overall Reviews, which are ‘Mostly Positive’ with 77% of the total 4,587 being positive; although this promotion does not do the game any favors.

The most curious thing of all is that we can draw parallels with another game that was announced with great fanfare at its release, but that stumbled badly after years of development.

Thus, we are talking about Skull & Bones and how Ubisoft has tried to attract the general public with its pirate game presented as a ‘quadruple A’ on current consoles.

Both are games as a service, recorded abysmal player numbers at launch, and in the same way – at least in North America – can also be purchased for $25 less.

Add to this that the Skulls and Bones Season 1 did not fix the game’s issues and some players believe that it is now even worse.

But right now, we are focused on the Rocksteady game released last February and its current 40% discount offer on Steam, which brings the suicidal adventure to just 41.99 euros.

The “innovative third-person action shooter in which the ultimate misfit gang has to do the impossible to kill the Justice League” doesn’t fly as high as expected.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost half off on Steam

“Beneath all that layer of daily rewards, weapons with numerical percentages, and promises-filled seasons, there is a genuinely funny and tremendously fun Rocksteady game.

A game that has turned out much better than we expected… But also deserved much, much more“, we said in our analysis of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

But the reality is this, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League follows the path of Skull and Bones and is almost half the price on Steam until March 21st.