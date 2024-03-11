‘Get rid, perhaps replace him’

Former President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the 96th Academy Awards, specifically targeting host Jimmy Kimmel and the overall quality of the show. Trump called for a new host and suggested a rebrand of the Oscars, labeling the show as boring and unfair. Despite Trump’s comments, Kimmel responded with humor and the audience found the exchange amusing. Trump’s message received a significant amount of engagement on social media, indicating that his opinions on the Oscars struck a chord with some viewers. Ultimately, Trump’s words added a controversial element to the Oscars, sparking debate and discussion about the future of the annual award show.

