Get all Saints Row and Red Faction games for under 10 €

Humble Bundle unites both sagas in one pack for which you make a one-time payment and get up to 10 games from Saints Row and Red Faction at a modest price.

If you’re looking to play on PC and Steam Deck beyond PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, it’s clear that the pack presented as Humble Plaion: The Hits, which combines the sagas of Saints Row and Red Faction, is for you.

The now-defunct Volition may have been one of the studios most affected by the cuts in Embracer Group, but its history as a developer of Saints Row, Red Faction, and Descent endures.

Although it’s not entirely lost, as both games could return in the future with other studios from Deep Silver and PLAION.

But while we wait for that to happen, how about taking a look at what’s new coming from Humble Bundle for a very reasonable price?

This Humble Plaion: The Hits gives us the complete pack for which by paying at least 9.17 euros, you can get the following games:

“Experience unrestrained chaos from the streets of Steelport to the mines of Mars with this package, full of fans’ favorite deliveries from the emblematic series Saints Row and Red Faction.

In Saints Row The Third Remastered, you’ll get a completely enhanced version of the open-world classic, showing the legendary Third Street Saints at the height of their crazy power and influence.

In Red Faction Guerilla Remastered, you’ll live a meticulously redesigned journey across the red planet, as destructive and exciting as in 2009“.

Humble Bundle “gives away” all Saints Row and Red Faction

As so many other times with this system, you pay what you want for this package of 9 games from these two beloved sagas and split the payment however you like.

It can be split between the entire franchise as a whole, only 7 games for a minimum of 4.58 €, or pay only 1 euro to get Saints Row 2, Red Faction II, and Red Faction.

The offer ends in 20 days, hurry because Humble Bundle “gives away” the almost complete sagas of Saints Row and Red Faction for less than 10 euros.