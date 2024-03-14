Gerrit Cole not only pitcher to face woes a year after winning Cy Young

Reigning American League Cy Young award-winners seem to have a history of struggling with health or performance the following season. The most recent example is Gerrit Cole, who will miss the start of the 2022 season with an elbow injury. Other past winners like Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray, and Shane Bieber have also faced challenges after winning the award. Some have dealt with injuries, while others saw their performance decline. Corey Kluber is one exception, having performed well in the year following his Cy Young win. Overall, history shows that winning the Cy Young award doesn’t guarantee continued success in the following season.

