Gerrit Cole injury latest: Yankees playing waiting game on ace’s elbow

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is currently undergoing tests on his right elbow after complaints of difficulty recovering from short outings during spring training. The team is still awaiting definitive results, but manager Aaron Boone believes Cole will likely not be ready for the start of the 2024 season. Cole is a key player in the Yankees’ rotation, and his absence will add uncertainty to the team’s pitching staff. The Yankees may need to consider other options, such as free-agent pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, to fill the void left by Cole’s potential absence.

