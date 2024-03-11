Gary Neville names the Liverpool player who was simply ‘immense’ against Manchester City

Gary Neville has praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for his performance in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Van Dijk was described as ‘immense’ by Neville, who highlighted his dominant display against City’s Erling Haaland. Despite his age, Van Dijk continues to impress and is considered the gold standard for Premier League defenders. His strong performance helped Liverpool secure a valuable point in the title race. Neville also praised Van Dijk’s defensive partner Jarell Quansah for his contribution. Van Dijk’s consistency and elite level of play make him a key player for Liverpool as they continue to compete for the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

