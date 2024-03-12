FX’s Shogun honors ancient samurai traditions

The producers of FX’s series Shogun, set in Japan in 1600, emphasized the importance of authenticity to Japanese culture in creating the show. The series explores the life of samurai and shoguns during the feudal period, with a focus on accuracy and historical inspiration. Master Kiyomoto Ogasawara, the 32nd heir to his family’s school that teaches samurai etiquette and archery, has a direct lineage to those who trained samurai and shoguns during the Tokugawa period. Viewers can watch the series on Hulu and Disney+ for an immersive experience into Japanese history and culture.

