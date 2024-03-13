Frustrated by lack of water quality data, citizen scientist Gary Francis monitors the Gowanus Canal himself • Brooklyn Paper

Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn is facing environmental issues due to sewage overflow events, causing methane gas and low oxygen levels that harm aquatic life. Residents like Gary Francis have taken it upon themselves to monitor and advocate for the health of the canal. Long-term monitoring shows the impact of combined sewer overflow events on water quality and the environment. While efforts are being made to clean up the canal, community stewardship is crucial for its sustainability. Francis, a passionate water enthusiast, aims to educate future generations on the importance of caring for our natural resources.

