Frederick Wilkerson cold case murder gets renewed attention 40 years later – NBC New York

Frederick Wilkerson was a renowned voice coach whose life was tragically cut short when he was murdered in his Upper West Side home 44 years ago. His former student and friend, Carlos Gueies-Bonilla, is determined to find justice for Wilkerson and has reached out to the NYPD Cold Case Squad for help. Detective Rob Deckert has reopened the case and is urging anyone with information about the murder to come forward. With the hope of finally solving the case and bringing closure to Wilkerson’s loved ones, Gueies-Bonilla is pleading for anyone with information to speak up.

